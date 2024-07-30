Grave robbery at Linden: Historic headstone stolen after nearly two centuries

A convict gravestone in Linden with nearly two centuries of history has been stolen.
The grave marked the resting place of John Donohoe near Linden Station and was erected in 1837.
In the following decades, the headstone was disturbed, moved and even recarved to ensure its memory was kept alive.
But the long-standing monument is now gone.
Blue Mountains Police Area Command said the gravestone was stolen some time between July 15 and July 17.
"The gravestone is of local historical significance," Detective Inspector Darren Greaney said.
"Police investigations to date [July 22] have failed to locate the gravestone."
Until it was stolen, the grave sat inside a protective frame at the corner of Burke Road, close to a track leading to King's Cave.
The text on the headstone reveals little about Donohoe, spurring on myths and legends about his identity in the following decades.
Blue Mountains historian John Low wrote an article in 2012 about the grave. 'The Mystery of Linden's Lonely Gravestone: Who was John Donohoe?' details the myths and legends circulated over the years about Donohoe.
"I'm really disappointed to hear that the gravestone's gone. It survived so many repairs and moves over the years," Mr Low told the Gazette.
"I genuinely hope that they find the gravestone again, because I think it's a really important little memorial, with all the history behind it... it's an important little spot."
Early written accounts said Donohoe was a soldier who guarded convicts in the area, and that he died of natural causes.
In later legends, Donohoe remained a soldier but was shot and killed by a bushranger known as "King" - a notorious figure claimed to be the namesake for the nearby King's Cave.
Mr Low disputed these stories in his article. Through searching old hospital records he found an identity matching the grave; a convict who had died while working on Blue Mountains roads in Linden.
Donohoe was likely an Irish quarryman, who was caught stealing and sentenced to seven years of hard labour in irons. Between his age and the harsh conditions of the road, he only survived three years.
The person who engraved and placed the lone headstone remains unknown.
Blue Mountains Police are encouraging anyone who may have information about the recent theft to contact Springwood Police on 4751 0299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.