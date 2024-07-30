Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Grave robbery at Linden: Historic headstone stolen after nearly two centuries

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated July 30 2024 - 3:55pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The lone gravestone at Burke Road in Linden, circled with a protective frame, before it was stolen. File picture by Robyne Ridge
The lone gravestone at Burke Road in Linden, circled with a protective frame, before it was stolen. File picture by Robyne Ridge

A convict gravestone in Linden with nearly two centuries of history has been stolen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.