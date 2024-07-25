The Saint: We're still there for each other

WHENEVER times are hard, and there's no denying they're difficult just now, Lithgow, Wang, Portland, our villages and rural areas have come together to do their bit when the needs of few or many become just too difficult.
So the column would be very remiss if we failed to record the latest effort by some generous civic minded people.
At the weekend more than 200 hardy people turned out at the Workies on the coldest and wildest night of the year to support a charity auction organised by the Workies Wolves footy club and Lithgow's L.J. Hooker.
With Hooker's Jamie Giokaris and 2LT's Peter Watson doing the spruiking the atmosphere was fun and infectious and, encouraged by a seemingly endless supply of snacks, the audience dug deep to bid for stuff they probably hadn't realised they had wanted for so long.
The result was huge; more than $41,000 to be shared by two very important local support groups, Nanna's Touch and Can Assist.
It was a wonderful effort and a tribute to Lithgow's community spirit.
But none of it would have been possible without the overwhelming generosity of those businesses, organisations and individuals who donated the auction items so that 200 people on a bitter July evening could dig deep and bid for stuff they didn't realise they wanted.
Well done to all concerned. We're proud to say we're in Lithgow.
OLD Mother Nature was chucking a temper tantrum at the weekend when a savage polar blast brought not only a bone chilling temperature but violent gale force winds howling from the south west. The gales lasted all day Saturday making it challenging to even walk in the open and by the time it all abated there was a trail of destruction to be cleaned up. The luckiest escape was experienced by the occupants of a home in Montague Street near the dog park when a huge tree crashed down, missing the house by metres. On the western side of Glanmire Oval a very large limb broke away and thudded down across the shared cycle path. Fortunately the weather had kept the usual exercisers away Elsewhere across the district it was a similar story but amazingly it seems there was no property damage reported. It was also the coldest day of the winter to date with a reading of just one degree on the Linegar weather station at 4 pm. Perhaps as compensation mid week brought a couple of the mildest days in weeks. But don't put the thermals away just yet; more of those 'unusual' polar blasts are on the way. Take heart though; the first indications of springtime should be appear in just a couple of weeks.
MEDIA reports indicate that communities across the nation earmarked as a dumping ground for Peter Dutton's grand nuclear plan are getting together to tell him to go away. Mt Piper is among the select few but so far the column's not aware of any official attitude by Lithgow Council. We should, however, take heart in the fact that there will never be never be sufficient water to meet the demands of reactor cooling at Mt Piper unless he's planning to divert the Hawkesbury. (Hope that hasn't given him another thought bubble). Then there's the little matter of our headwaters of Sydney's water supply and the flatlanders, even Coalition types, won't want to risk that. On the subject of clean energy it was interesting to note a TV news snippet during the week that a surge in electricity prices in the past year was blamed on the fact there had not been enough wind or anough sunshine to keep up demand, placing greater demand on coal and gas. Food for thought.
ARE we missing priorities in demonising gasoline powered transport for our pollution woes? The real offenders are the ones fired up by diesel fuel. Not so much diesel powered cars but poorly tuned tradie type older utes, and there seems to be plenty of them. There are few odours more offensive that being stuck behind one of these smoking road warriors. At least they don't get tailgated. For the record, diesel vehicles were banned from the centre of London ages ago. Smart people these Londoners.
