The Saint: We're still there for each other

OLD Mother Nature was chucking a temper tantrum at the weekend when a savage polar blast brought not only a bone chilling temperature but violent gale force winds howling from the south west. The gales lasted all day Saturday making it challenging to even walk in the open and by the time it all abated there was a trail of destruction to be cleaned up. The luckiest escape was experienced by the occupants of a home in Montague Street near the dog park when a huge tree crashed down, missing the house by metres. On the western side of Glanmire Oval a very large limb broke away and thudded down across the shared cycle path. Fortunately the weather had kept the usual exercisers away Elsewhere across the district it was a similar story but amazingly it seems there was no property damage reported. It was also the coldest day of the winter to date with a reading of just one degree on the Linegar weather station at 4 pm. Perhaps as compensation mid week brought a couple of the mildest days in weeks. But don't put the thermals away just yet; more of those 'unusual' polar blasts are on the way. Take heart though; the first indications of springtime should be appear in just a couple of weeks.

