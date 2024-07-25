Why more than just papers are on offer at Portland Newsagency

Simrinjeet Singh and Sara Marriner are settling into their new management roles at the Portland Newsagency and have already fallen in love with the community.
Mr Singh and Ms Marriner took over the management of the business after the retirement of long-standing owners Phil and Margaret Downey.
"This is a great community. And people have been absolutely supportive and welcoming and warm," Ms Marriner said.
"We would love to continue the old service that Margaret and Phil had and bring new ideas to what's already here."
Mr Singh said the opportunity presented itself when he and Ms Marriner were scrolling online for a new venture with the owners.
"We thought "why not choose this?" Because it's a good opportunity to build up our business in the great community in Portland," he said.
Mr Singh and Ms Marriner said business has been going well since they took over, and the locals have quickly won their hearts.
"It's going great. People here are very nice and friendly. We love them," Mr Singh said.
"The highlight for us is meeting and greeting the locals. And they're very warm, we just love it," she said.
According to Mr Singh and Ms Marriner, they plan to expand their food offerings further for the community.
"We've got pies, sausage rolls, and hot drinks. We're also thinking of bringing a bit of Indian cuisine. Butter chicken and rice precooked on the go," she said.
Mr Singh and Ms Marriner offer a unique blend of chai teas that are becoming a winter comfort for locals.
"It's a good seller. It's a fantastic Indian-tasting drink. It's very strong with the flavours of Masala, which are good for winter," Mr Singh said.
"We tried to introduce that to the community because our community is growing. There's a lot of different diversity," Ms Marriner said.
As the demand for print newspapers and magazines continues to decline, the business continues to expand its retail offerings to include a larger range of giftware- including bouquets.
"We're just introducing more variety and it's good to be multicultural and bring the goods to the local community," Ms Marriner said.
"We have lots of ideas. It's just a matter of time," Mr Singh said.
