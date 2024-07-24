Link Wentworth celebrates 40 years of housing Lithgow locals

Social housing organisation Link Wentworth is celebrating 40 years of providing secure homes for Lithgow locals and the rest of NSW.
A celebration to mark the occasion was held at the Lithgow Workies on Monday, July 22 with residents, staff, volunteers and local politicians in attendance.
Link Wentworth CEO Andrew McAnulty said the event was a lovely way to mark the milestone.
"It was a beautiful event," Mr McAnulty said.
"It's really fantastic and heartwarming. [To provide individuals with community housing for 40 years]"
Mr McAnulty said Lithgow played a pivotal role in early social housing and the formation of Link Wentworth through its local predecessor Lithgow Community Housing.
The event acknowledged the hard work of retired Housing Manager of Lithgow Community Housing Beverly Wiggins, who helped locals for 20 years.
Mr McAnulty said Ms Wiggins was featured in a video at the event.
"She was sharing her story around her being in housing stress and her being involved in the management of the community housing in Lithgow," Mr McAnulty said.
Tenants were also featured in videos, where they spoke of how the organisation and social housing changed their lives.
"There was a lovely lady June who brought up her family, and some of her family were there. It was really lovely," Mr McAnulty said.
"So it shows individual stories around why safe, secure and affordable housing is so important.
"It provides stability for people to bring up their families and have a safe environment to live."
Mr McAnulty said social housing is more important than ever as the cost of living and housing crises continue to pressure individuals and families.
"Link Wentworth has 6400 homes, including those in Lithgow. and what we need to do is actually work with the state and federal governments to make sure that we bring money in for new housing within Lithgow," he said.
"We want to make sure Lithgow doesn't get bypassed."
Disclosure: Residents mentioned and pictured in this story are related to the author of this story.
