Curry In Hurry offers Lithgow shoppers something 'you haven't seen before'

Things in the Valley Plaza have gotten a little spicy with the opening of its latest eatery, Curry In Hurry.
The restaurant offers the options of Indian Cuisine and fried chicken, which is a unique combination according to restaurant co-owner Khowaja Malik.
"You haven't seen a combination like this before," Mr Malik said.
"You only have fried chicken companies on the highway. You couldn't find fried chicken variety in the shopping centre or our main street."
"We thought "Why not?" so we gave it a go."
Mr Malik, who is the franchisee of Donut King in the Plaza, joined forces with his co-owner Sonu Kumar, who was previously a chef and owner at an Indian restaurant in Oberon.
Curry In Hurry is proving popular with hungry locals crowding by the storefront most days to get their fill.
"We've been flat chat," Mr Malik said.
"We've seen on our facebook that everyone is really liking it."
Mr Kumar said it is important for Lithgow locals to access a different range of food to improve their shopping experience.
"In the shopping centre, there are not many options, only cafes and so we want to try something different so that people can enjoy their favourite meal," he said.
Mr Kumar, who has been cooking Indian cuisine for seven years enjoys cooking a range of dishes, but he enjoys some more than others.
"Butter chicken and Chicken Tikka Masala are my favourite," he said.
According to Mr Kumar, customers share a love for one of his favourite dishes, which is highly sought after.
"Butter chicken is the most popular dish," he said.
Mr Malik said he wants to invite the community to try Curry In Hurry, even if it's just once.
" Come in and give us one chance, give it a try. You're never going to get disappointed," he said.
