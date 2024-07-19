The Saint: The big chill and the tariff gouging

THIS time of year is rarely a fun time in the Mountains but this year the cold dead hand of winter has truly tightened its grip, leaving even seasoned veterans a shivering mess.
All over eastern Australia, the daytime temperatures have been uncomfortably below normal. Across the Tablelands places like Lithgow have struggled vainly to rise above single figures - at times as low as just three or four degrees in the middle of the day.
This is perhaps appropriate, as Monday was mid-winter's day, even if the predicted snowfall never eventuated.
Anyone without a need to be out is, for the most part, staying home and businesses are feeling the brunt.
But bearing the real trauma of the polar blast are those, and there are more and more, who simply can't afford adequate heating - a third world situation in our so-called lucky country.
Politicians at all levels like to huff and puff in populous chorus about dismantling big supermarkets (and more recently toll road operators) for price gouging. But energy companies are getting a free ticket to shamelessly gouge until there's nothing left in the gouge gauge.
The gas companies are the worst offenders, focusing squarely on the export markets.
The Federal Government could drop energy prices by 10 per cent by dropping the GST component until their 'heap green energy' takes hold.
Such a scheme, led by Lithgow Council, was mooted by a loose coalition of cold climate councils years ago.
Labor's presumed leader in waiting, Kim Beazley, was supportive but when Kevin Rudd got the top job he rejected it out of hand on a campaign visit to Lithgow. The Ruddster doesn't feel the cold, but he's probably never been in the realm of the less fortunate.
ON that subject the NSW Blues had to be the toughest team in State of Origin this year. Only the hardiest footy players would survive a training camp on a Blue Mountains oval in mid-winter. (Nice and comfy at the Fairmont at the end of the day though). And we shiver at the sight of those among us here in town getting about in shorts and t-shirts with the temperature in single figures. Yep, they're out there. Maybe they just want to show their tattoos at all costs.
QUITE a bit of media comment lately on the madness of tailgating on our roads. And what a problem it is. There was a time when truckies were the worst offenders and it was scary stuff. These days it's more likely to any of the proliferation of monster utes that hammer down our highways and byways. Hefty new fines (and enforcement) are the only solution to this deadly game.
LIKE him or loathe him, there's no denying that Donald Trump is the ultimate showman. Seconds after as close as you can get in a near-death experience and half buried under a mountain of Secret Service types he was up and bellowing to his faithful acolytes, a somewhat scary combination of true believers, evangelical devotees who believe Donald is God reincarnated, rednecks and good ol' boys. Now that's the way to grab attention on the campaign trail.
