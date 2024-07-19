Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

The Saint: The big chill and the tariff gouging

By The Saint
July 19 2024 - 10:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLASHBACK: No July snow in Lithgow this week but worth noting this chilly experience was in mid October a few years back.
FLASHBACK: No July snow in Lithgow this week but worth noting this chilly experience was in mid October a few years back.

THIS time of year is rarely a fun time in the Mountains but this year the cold dead hand of winter has truly tightened its grip, leaving even seasoned veterans a shivering mess.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.