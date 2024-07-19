The Saint: The big chill and the tariff gouging

ON that subject the NSW Blues had to be the toughest team in State of Origin this year. Only the hardiest footy players would survive a training camp on a Blue Mountains oval in mid-winter. (Nice and comfy at the Fairmont at the end of the day though). And we shiver at the sight of those among us here in town getting about in shorts and t-shirts with the temperature in single figures. Yep, they're out there. Maybe they just want to show their tattoos at all costs.

