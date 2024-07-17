Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Family and community celebrate Whitney as he referees in Touch World cup

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
July 18 2024 - 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Whitney is presented with his Australian blazer by Portland Touch Football Association founder Barry Fardell. Picture from Portland Touch Football Association Facebook page
Jason Whitney is presented with his Australian blazer by Portland Touch Football Association founder Barry Fardell. Picture from Portland Touch Football Association Facebook page

Portland native Jason Whitney is doing his family and hometown proud as he represents Australia refereeing at the Touch World Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.