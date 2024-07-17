Family and community celebrate Whitney as he referees in Touch World cup

Portland native Jason Whitney is doing his family and hometown proud as he represents Australia refereeing at the Touch World Cup.
The Touch World Cup is held between July 15 and 21 in Nottingham, England and is the world's biggest tournament for touch football.
According to Whitney's father Roy Whitney, the local legend has been refereeing since age 14 and achieved a lot in his decades-long sporting career.
"He went to levels one, two, three, four. And because they wouldn't let him play football level four he retired from refereeing and spent a lot of time out of the game," he said.
"Then he decided to get back into it. Then he got his level five and six over a couple of years and he has been selected to go to England."
"My son said to me, it's once in a lifetime."
Whitney comes from a family of football referees but has surpassed their efforts, much to the pride of his father.
" I got my level one. My daughter got hers, my wife got hers, and then my son got his," he said.
"Jason just took it on that he was going to be a little bit better than me."
The Portland Touch Football Association, which Whitney is a life member of, donated funds raised from the 2023 Nick Way Memorial Cup to support his journey to the World Cup.
"Jason has been really involved with Portland Touch for a very long time," Portland Touch Football Association (PTA) vice president Angela Green told the Lithgow Mercury at the time.
"Even though he doesn't live in Portland anymore, so we thought we'd like to help him out."
Ms Green said the PTA is "super proud" of Whitney, who began his touch football career in Portland.
"It's such an honour for him to represent Australia at the World Cup," Ms Green said.
"We wish him the best of luck and know he will do Australia and Portland proud."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.