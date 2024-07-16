Jenolan Caves to remain closed for 18 months due to 'essential' roadworks

Popular local tourist attraction Jenolan Caves will remain closed for 18 months while its access road undergoes repairs.
Jenolan Caves has been closed since early April after an extreme rain event caused major damage to buildings and roads in the vicinity.
Transport for NSW confirmed the Two Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road will undergo extensive repairs after the road has been subjected to multiple weather disasters including flooding, fires and landslips.
Jenolan Caves has also closed multiple times in recent years as a result of the natural disasters.
According to Director of Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust Andrew Le Lievre, despite the closure, the works are needed to ensure the attraction can remain open into the future.
"Jenolan Caves has faced many weather-related challenges in recent years," he said.
"The repairs to the only road into Jenolan Caves are essential and we look forward to welcoming back our guests as soon as possible.
"We have been welcoming visitors to Jenolan and our internationally acclaimed show caves for more than 100 years. When we open our doors again, guests will enjoy a modernised precinct and restored safe road access."
During the closures upgrades will be completed on the Jenolan Caves site, including Jenolan Caves House.
According to a statement from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (includes NPWS) upgrades to the house include the guest arrival area and the installation of ensuites to the guest rooms.
Other upgrades to the historic home include a refurbishment to the dining room, bar and lounge and improvements to accessibility.
Works on the precinct include the construction of a boardwalk and the upgrade of the car park and walking tracks.
