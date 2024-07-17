Lithgow Mercury
Redding's receive recognition for 50 years of service to Lithgow community

By Reidun Berntsen
July 18 2024 - 9:21am
George Redding jnr and George Redding snr hold their statements of recognition for service to the community. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Father-son mechanics George Redding snr and jnr have been recognised for more than 50 years of service to the Lithgow community.

