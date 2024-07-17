Redding's receive recognition for 50 years of service to Lithgow community

Father-son mechanics George Redding snr and jnr have been recognised for more than 50 years of service to the Lithgow community.
The duo were acknowledged in NSW Parliament by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
Mr Redding snr and jnr also received a certificate of appreciation from the NSW Police Force for their half-century of maintenance and repairs to their fleet.
"It's pretty overwhelming. We were both surprised," Mr Redding jnr said.
Mr Redding Snr worked as a mechanic in the ambulance service for almost 30 years. It was there he built his affiliation with NSW Police.
"I was a mechanic as well as an ambulance officer. Gradually I picked up our own business where Red Rooster is," Mr Redding snr said.
"We sort of kicked off from there."
Mr Redding Jnr said he began his mechanic apprenticeship in 1973 because he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and shared his love of vehicles.
"I've been around cars forever. I just like cars."
Redding's Motor Repairs opened full-time in 1980 at the site of Red Rooster and traded there for a year before a fire destroyed the workshop.
Mr Redding jnr said he and his father were uncertain about resuming the business, but the support of locals helped them return to work.
"We had enormous support from the locals," he said.
"There was a sergeant here by the name of John Duggan. He came and sat for a week and hand-cleaned tools that were in the fire to make sure we stayed in the trade."
The business operated from a workshop adjoined to a brake service on the site of McDonald's for 12 years before moving to a site between Zambrero restaurant and 7-Eleven petrol station.
The development of the 7-Eleven meant that Redding's would need to relocate once again,but Mr Redding jnr believed it was for the greater good of the region.
"We're proud of the fact we took an opportunity to move from the corner for the betterment of Lithgow and employment," he said.
Redding's took occupancy of its current site on Cooerwull Road in 2016 with a newly constructed workshop.
Despite all the moves Redding's has never been far from its customers, which Mr Redding jnr finds as a source of amusement.
"In four moves, we haven't moved a kilometre," Mr Redding jnr said with a smile.
Mr Redding snr and jnr agreed on their interactions with people as being their favourite part of being a mechanic in the Lithgow area.
"People make everything," Mr Redding jnr said.
"Our staff have been very good, and we've always had really good customer base."
Mr Redding jnr said the pair are thankful for the community they both love living in.
"We are proud Lithgowites. And we're very thankful for Lithgow people supporting us for many years," he said.
