Lithgow High School receives funding boost for solar car challenge

Lithgow High School's solar car challenge will continue in 2024 after the school was named one of the successful recipients of Energy Australia's community grants program.
The school, Blinky Bill Early Learning Centre, Lithgow Cares Committee, Oakey Park Resident's Association and Portland Central School will receive just under $30,000 to assist in their projects.
Principal of Lithgow High School Foty Loupos said the solar car challenge is a continuation of an initiative that started last year.
The solar car challenge involves students designing, building their cars and assisting primary school students with their projects.
"It was a combination between industry, universities, high schools and primary schools. It was about renewable energies as we're moving towards that new target," he said.
"It's practical in the sense that it's addressing a real-world issue."
Mr Loupos said the students enjoyed the racing aspect of the challenge and receiving the grant will expand the project further.
"It was a lot of fun," he said.
"We're looking forward to making it bigger and better this year."
Mr Loupos said the program piques the student's interest in engineering and renewables.
"It does because they actually have to design the car. They do the payloads, they do the weight distribution, they're looking at the ratio of the solar panels to how they angle them to get the lights," he said.
"It inspires their interest because they've got to test their designs. With that comes that inquiry, that critical thinking and hopefully it inspires them to pursue more STEAM-related subjects and mathematics and engineering.
"It incorporates the creative element as well because they have to design them and spend time dressing them up and putting logos on them."
Ryan, a student at the high school who participated in the program last year said the challenge had a range of benefits and encouraged him to explore engineering.
"It was pretty fun. It helped us with confidence building and teamwork," he said.
"It was pretty good with the engineering aspects. It took weeks of planning and prototyping over and over again to get the final product and see the best outcome."
Energy Australia Head of Mt Piper Steve Marshall said the grants used to help fund these projects are an important way for the team to give back to the community.
"This round of grants are going towards Blinky Bill Early Learning having Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Brett deliver First Nationals art and cultural classes with teachers and students.
"The Lithgow Cares Community will be holding a family funday event as a result of this funding.
"There will be a 50-seat structure installed at Oakey Park that will form a central focus for local activities and events.
"Plus, the Portland Central School will be able to purchase STEM robot building kits to assist students with programming education. We might see a new crop of mechanical and electrical engineers as a result of these programs."
