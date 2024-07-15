Family and a love of mountains brought doctors Kumarasinghe and Albino to Lithgow

Two new General Practitioners (GPs) have moved to Lithgow's cold Main Street to service the local community at Ochre Medical Centre.
Dr Gayanee Kumarasinghe, from Sri Lanka and Dr Vikki Albino, from the Philippines, moved to Australia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both women moved to the region seeking a balanced lifestyle, with Dr Kumarasinghe wanting to be reunited with her family.
"My family is in Bathurst, so I was in Deniliquin for the last one and a half years at Ochre Health there. My family moved, so I came," Dr Kumarasinghe said.
"I had been there for four months on my own."
Dr Albino had been working in the Emergency Department (ED) at Nepean Hospital and loved the fast pace, but found the shift work detrimental to her wellbeing.
"I thrive in the chaos of ED, but the shift work was not rigorous sleeping hours. It's proven to do bad things to your hippocampus in your frontal lobe," Dr Albino said.
"So I thought "I'm going to do my brain a favour" and get somewhere where I can get some sleep."
Dr Albino faced challenges entering the GP field but was offered a position with Ochre Health with the options of the picturesque beaches at Wollongong or the mountain mist of Lithgow.
"I'm from the Philippines, so we get a lot of beaches. I'm tired of the beaches," She said.
"I like mountains. I like camping. I like going for bushwalks with my dog, so Lithgow is the perfect place."
From a young age, Dr Kumarasinghe knew she wanted to work in the medical field.
"My parents wanted to have a Doctor in the family. I was the last child, so it was my responsibility to be a Doctor," Dr Kumarasinghe said.
"I have been working in Sri Lanka for about 15 years and different parts in different roles."
Dr Albino has also wanted to work in medicine since childhood, but her pathway to the field was different due to financial constraints.
"I didn't come from a rich family, so they couldn't afford to send me to med school. We didn't have the same benefits in the Philippines, you had to pay your way through or get a scholarship," Dr Albino said.
"So I ended up getting a scholarship for Engineering, which I did finish."
Dr Albino worked in engineering for a year before her father received multiple job promotions.
"We were finally able to afford for me to go to med school, so I asked him [Dad] if he was happy for me to go," Dr Albino said.
"I know they've always wanted a Doctor in the family. I was also able to get a partial scholarship for med school as well, so the rest is history."
Dr Kumarasinghe said she is passionate about women's and children's health issues.
"I'm looking forward to practising paediatric, women's health, mental health and elderly people in Lithgow," she said.
According to Dr Kumarasinghe, she has noticed certain health issues that are predominant in the community.
"STI's [Sexually Transmitted Infections] and Mental health are two areas," she said.
Dr Albino said she has a specific interest in the treatment and management of chronic pain after her experiences in the ED.
"It will be nice to finally sit down with patients, because in the ED we see them, give them pain relief and then we never see them again," she said.
"But here, you do have a bit of groundwork. You have that period of time where you can try and establish that relationship so they can help themselves through it.
"It's not more of just you helping them, you also have to motivate them to help themselves."
Dr Kumarasinghe and Dr Albino are now accepting appointments.
