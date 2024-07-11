The Saint: New role for a local landmark

ANOTHER link with arguably the most significant page in Lithgow's early commercial history has been lost with the death at Cargo of David Bracey. The Bracey retail empire began way back in 1886 when Major H E S Bracey purchased an existing general merchandiser in Main Street and embarked on expansion. His sons and grandsons over ensuing generations were involved in operating a popular department store, a Mitre 10 and Retravision hardware and electrical goods store and a Ford motor dealership In 1987 the Braceys Hardware branch was sold to Harvey Norman and the proprietor, Gordon Bracey, retired. David Bracey, the company's last managing director, retired a few years later and with his wife, Anna, moved to Cargo, near Orange, where he could indulge in his passion for flying. At the time of his retirement Braceys Ltd was described in the business media as one of the last family owned department stores in NSW and was respected for the quality of its offerings. (It was certainly Lithgow's last as the big Co-Op conglomerate had ceased operations years earlier). It was a significant loss to Main Street. The Bracey main store had been re-built after a disastrous fire in 1970 and is now operated by Dimmeys. David Bracey, who was 76, lost a battle with cancer last week. His funeral was taking place in Orange today.