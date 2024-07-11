The Saint: New role for a local landmark

ANOTHER transformation in the Lithgow CBD with a major investment by a respected support organisation.
The former Cook Street premises, at the southern end of Cook Plaza, was the home and surgery of the late GP Dr Tony Joseph for many years and was placed on the market for the first time after his death.
It is now undergoing a major and costly transformation as a new central headquarters in Lithgow for the UnitingCare support organisation to function under one roof.
Uniting Care currently operates from two locations in town, one in Main Street and the other in the old Post Office in Railway Parade.
Hines Constructions is well underway with the work that will include a second storey with offices and multi-purpose areas.
The development is across the street from the old TAFE building which appears to be nearing completion in a massive transformation for supported accommodation.
Next door to the new UnitingCare project is the 110-year-old fire station that will also be replaced with a new facility on Lithgow Street.
ANOTHER link with arguably the most significant page in Lithgow's early commercial history has been lost with the death at Cargo of David Bracey. The Bracey retail empire began way back in 1886 when Major H E S Bracey purchased an existing general merchandiser in Main Street and embarked on expansion. His sons and grandsons over ensuing generations were involved in operating a popular department store, a Mitre 10 and Retravision hardware and electrical goods store and a Ford motor dealership In 1987 the Braceys Hardware branch was sold to Harvey Norman and the proprietor, Gordon Bracey, retired. David Bracey, the company's last managing director, retired a few years later and with his wife, Anna, moved to Cargo, near Orange, where he could indulge in his passion for flying. At the time of his retirement Braceys Ltd was described in the business media as one of the last family owned department stores in NSW and was respected for the quality of its offerings. (It was certainly Lithgow's last as the big Co-Op conglomerate had ceased operations years earlier). It was a significant loss to Main Street. The Bracey main store had been re-built after a disastrous fire in 1970 and is now operated by Dimmeys. David Bracey, who was 76, lost a battle with cancer last week. His funeral was taking place in Orange today.
THE death of David Bracey will bring back memories for older residents who found the Bracey store their 'go to' one-stop shop before the arrival of the Valley Plaza impacted on the CBD. The main store, over three levels, had departments for clothing, shoes, furniture, manchester, toys, gift lines, sporting goods and a grocery. Then zip across the road and buy a TV, a spanner or your garden needs. It truly was a focal point for the community.
IT'S been mentioned before but in case someone's listening, we're wondering why the Cook Plaza planter boxes outside the Post Office are still devoid of any form of plant life. The planter boxes were placed there by Council to deter anyone from setting up camp at such a prominent location. The first lot of plants was quickly stolen (right underneath a security camera) but surely we're not giving in that easily. Maybe an incoming crop of Councillors will take an occasional walk in Main Street. (A coat of paint wouldn't do the Post Office any harm either).
TAKE heart folks. It's been a truly lousy season so far but Tuesday is Mid Winter Day so perhaps the big, damp chill will begin to move on. We've suffered enough.
Last week's column said that the Sunny Corner wind farm was set to be the biggest in NSW. The biggest wind farm in NSW is scheduled to be the 1.5GW Jerilderie wind farm. There are also several wind farms proposed in NSW which are 1GW-2GW in scale. If approved, the wind farm at Sunny Corner would be approximately 500 megawatts (MW).
