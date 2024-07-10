'Absolutely amazing': Coles Lithgow top 10 fundraisers for Motor Neurone Disease

Staff and community members have shown their generosity that saw Coles Lithgow finish in the NSW top 10 highest fundraising stores for Motor Neurone Disease.
The store was the ninth highest in the state to raise funds for NSW FightMND's Big Freeze 10, with $6,100 raised for the charity.
Local shoppers took the opportunity to buy winter layers for a good cause by purchasing beanies and socks.
Other grocery items purchased also had a percentage of proceeds donated to the cause.
Caretaking Store Manager Kathryn Murphy said the staff are thrilled to have not only made it into the top 10 but to have broken the store's past fundraising record.
"They're absolutely over the moon," Ms Murphy said.
"The team getting behind this has been absolutely amazing.
"The service manager and the entire service team have driven this from day one. It's 100 per cent been a team effort."
Ms Murphy said the store couldn't have done it without the dedicated staff and the Lithgow community.
"Between the enthusiasm coming from in-store and the generosity of the local community, it is absolutely sensational and such a worthy cause," she said.
"To have this good result, it's been amazing."
Coles raised more than $9.3 million for the Big Freeze 10, which will be invested into research, treatment and care for those impacted by Motor Neurone Disease.
