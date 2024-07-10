Occupants lucky to be alive after vehicle rolls into Lake Lyell

Three people are lucky to be alive after their four-wheel-drive rolled into the water at Lake Lyell, causing an oil spill.
Emergency services were called to the lake at 2am on Wednesday, July 10 to discover the upside-down white vehicle in the water.
According to authorities, the three occupants had managed to exit the water safely.
A small amount of oil was leaked into the lake but was quickly absorbed by the Lithgow Fire and Rescue crew [FRNSW].
"It was a small quantity, the information I have is about 200ml," Fire and Rescue Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.
According to Mr Dewberry, the oil was contained by placing absorbent booms around the leak.
We used absorbent booms, and then the oil floats on the water," he said.
"FRNSW managed the hazmat spill, then handed over to the RFS."
The vehicle was safely removed from the lake by a tow truck.
