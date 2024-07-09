Lithgow Council rescinds Lake Lyell pumped hydro workers camp land excision

A decision by Lithgow City Council to excise part of a lot leased at Lake Lyell for a pumped-hydro construction worker's camp has been rescinded at an extra ordinary meeting.
The meeting was held on Monday, July 8 after Councillors Stephen Lesslie, Cassandra Coleman and Eric Mahony submitted a notice for a rescission of the original motion carried at the June ordinary meeting.
The original motion would have seen part of lot two, which is leased by the Council, excised back to owners Energy Australia and the General Manager delegated to negotiate a monetary contribution to compensate for the loss of public use of the land for many years.
Councillors Lesslie, Mahony and Coleman all stated the reason for the rescission were concerns over the financial implications of the excision.
"The size of the land in question is 22 acres. 22 acres is a substantial area. It's over 100 of Lithgow City's building blocks. But what is this 22 acres worth?," Cr Lesslie said.
"The council's administration's recommendation is we give up the lease for nothing."
"I don't see this to be a financial benefit for the greater Lithgow community. I actually believe that it is a potential financial disaster," Cr Coleman said.
Councillor Mahony also expressed his concerns over the costs of ongoing maintenance to infrastructure left by Energy Australia at the end of the agreement.
"Whilst we will get potentially assets of a significant value on a depreciating trajectory, I see no funding available in any of our budgets to manage the dwellings that will be left behind, the sewer infrastructure or the transport assets," Cr Mahony said.
"I think we are letting our community down. The community is exposed to significant financial constraints as it sits."
Councillor Alumedena Bryce said more time and information is needed to make a final decision.
"I believe that the campground may not be in the best spot and we need more time to think about it," Cr Bryce said.
Another factor in the decision to rescind the motion was the approaching end of the current Council's term, with the matter requiring a longer-term decision-making process.
Mayor Maree Statham said she voted in favour of the rescission because she believes the decision will be best made in the next term.
"The reason I voted that way is I think it should stay for the next council," Mayor Statham said.
Councillors who voted in favour of the rescission were Lesslie, Coleman, Mahony, Ring, Bryce and Statham.
Councillors who voted against were O'Connor, Goodwin and McGhie.
