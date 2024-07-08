Lithgow Mercury
'Thanks for the warm welcome': NSW Blues to hold public training session at Wentworth Falls

By Staff Reporters
July 8 2024 - 4:44pm
Photos from the NSW Origin squad's June 20 training session at Blue Mountains Grammar School in Wentworth Falls.

Blue Mountains residents will get the chance to watch the NSW Blues train at Wentworth Falls ahead of the State of Origin decider.

