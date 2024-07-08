'Thanks for the warm welcome': NSW Blues to hold public training session at Wentworth Falls

Blue Mountains residents will get the chance to watch the NSW Blues train at Wentworth Falls ahead of the State of Origin decider.
The public training session on Wednesday, July 10 is to say "thank you" to the local community for their support during the Origin campaign.
"The Westpac NSW Blues will welcome the local community to their first training session at the Blue Mountains Grammar School, Wentworth Falls, on Wednesday (July 10) as they begin preparations for the State of Origin decider a week later," a NSWRL spokesperson said.
"Blue Mountains community members have been invited to watch the team train as a thank you for the warm welcome they have received from locals during their stay at the Fairmont Resort at Leura throughout their preparations for the 2024 Ampol State of Origin Series.
"Members of the local Katoomba Junior Rugby League Club will form a 'guard of honour' as the team runs out of the gym to commence their warm-up."
The training session is due to start at 10.30am.
Previous Origin training sessions at Blue Mountains Grammar School have been closed to the public.
Blue Mountains Grammar School Principal, Steven Coote, told the Gazette in May, ahead of the first Origin match: "This is such a unique opportunity that the staff collectively cannot imagine not engaging with it. We are most proud that we could make our fields available and help bring the Blues to the Mountains.
"This is bigger than Blue Mountains Grammar School - this is unique for the entire Mountains community of which we have been a part of for over 100 years."
The NSW squad has been staying at the Fairmont Resort in Leura for their training camp.
