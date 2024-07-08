Nanna's touch receives a grant to ensure community never misses a meal

The weekly soup kitchen at Nanna's Touch has been awarded a grant to continue delivering food security and social connection to the region.
The organisation that delivers a paramount service to the Lithgow community was awarded a $7965 grant under The NSW government's 2023 community building partnership program.
According to Nanna's Touch founder Sue Murdoch, the grant will assist in the refurbishment of the demountable building the organisation utilises for food storage.
"We're looking at upgrading the demountable with the flooring, shelving, screen doors and other things," Ms Murdoch said.
"It's basically an upgrade and maintenance for our storage area for our food pantry."
The items in the food pantry are used for both the soup kitchen and weekly hampers the organisation offers.
Nanna's Touch expanded into food security services almost a year ago as the cost of living and other factors continue to impact locals.
"We were looking at a need in the community and knowing that nobody else was doing it anymore," Ms Murdoch said.
"There's so many in the community that are in need. As we've found, it's not just unemployed."
"We're also looking at people that are employed but are low-income earners that are struggling with high rates of rentals and other expenses, so the last thing on their list is food."
According to Ms Murdoch, the organisation would like to reach locals who are homeless or at risk, but find it difficult.
"They hide and we're looking at a community where a lot of the homeless or at risk of homelessness are couch surfing and things like that. We don't always reach that demographic," Ms Murdoch said.
"If anyone knows someone or that knows someone that knows someone, please reach out to us because that's what we're here for."
Ms Murdoch said the soup kitchen has had high and low attendance rates since it began in August 2023.
"This cold weather I think is slowing people from coming down but in saying that, we're reaching around 70 meals a week with sit down, home delivery and people who come and pick it up and take it home," Ms Murdoch said.
Ms Murdoch said anybody is welcome to attend the soup kitchen regardless of socio-economic status.
"Even though it's called a soup kitchen, it isn't just for the homeless or unemployed," Ms Murdoch said.
"It's for anyone in the community that not only wants assistance with a meal, but that social connection.
"There are so many in the community living alone and they don't know where to go. They don't want to go to the pubs and clubs or things like that. They want somewhere else."
The food hampers provided at the soup kitchen and of a Friday are in high demand, according to Ms Murdoch.
"It is now up to 50 hampers a week between the soup kitchen Wednesday or Friday 12 o'clock hampers," Ms Murdoch said.
"They are $5 hampers where they are getting well over $50 product with fresh fruit and veggies, bread and a meat product of some sort."
The soup kitchen runs from 5:30pm every Wednesday at the old school on Albert Street. Friday hampers are available in the same location from 12pm.
