Debutantes make their mark at 90th Catholic Ball

Over 500 locals attended the 90th Catholic Ball to witness 18 debutantes officially enter society under a glorious display of giant white balloons.
The long-standing local event and rite of passage for youth was held at the civic ballroom on Friday, July 5 with attendees dressed in their evening best and ready to enjoy the festivities.
The Master of Ceremonies and Principal of La Salle Academy Glenn Carpenter said the evening was a success for the debutantes, partners, organisers and attendees.
"I thought the night was conducted in really good spirits," Mr Carpenter said.
It was a true celebration for our 18 debutantes and everyone behaved themselves accordingly and it was a true celebration of our young people."
Mr Carpenter officially opened the formal proceedings of the evening at 7 pm.
The debutantes were presented to the guest of honour, Father Reynold Jaboneta by the 2024 Matron of Honour Ms Michelle Longdon.
According to Mr Carpenter the debutantes and partners spent the months leading up to the event rehearsing and they were pleased with the success of the ball.
"The 18 debutantes and their partners have been preparing for probably close to three months, maybe even four months at this point," Mr Carpenter said.
"They were nervous, but at the same time they were confident and I think everyone was eagerly anticipating the event.
"To actually get to the night itself was really positive and for the event to go as well as it did, it had everyone in good spirits. It was a great celebration."
Following the presentation, the debutantes and partners danced before the floor was open for guests.
Supper was held until 11 pm and was catered by Frankie's restaurant.
The Workies Wolves Rugby League Football Club took charge of the bar for the evening.
Entertainment was provided by local musicians Dave Webb and Hollowpoint.
Mr Carpenter said the debutantes and partners displayed a high level of manners and values throughout the ball and rehearsal process.
"The debutantes and partners were all very respectful and very polite," Mr Carpenter said.
"In their representation of our youth that we've got coming in our community, I think that's a real positive sign of the future ahead for Lithgow."
The 90th Catholic ball was a significant milestone for the Lithgow community, which was highlighted in a feature wall of photos from past years.
"The picture wall in itself was really indicative of the history and the number of people who have been involved in the organisation over the years," Mr Carpenter said.
"It's not something that should be let go so lightly and it's something that's valued by the community.
"I think it's something we should continue to invest in to ensure there's at least another 10 years in it and we can celebrate 100 years."
Flower Girls: Charlotte Lennon and Abigail Baysa
Page boys: Rhys Naughton and Jude Jose
