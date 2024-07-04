'It's only half the job done': Lachy Sharp aims for gold after olympic selection

Lachy Sharp's selection in the Kookaburra's squad at the Paris Olympics was only the first step in his ultimate goal for a gold medal.
Sharp recalled the moment he found out he was part of the team as one of excitement.
"I'm really excited. It was really good to see the team named the other day and to be part of it," he said
"It's always nice to see your name on any list, but for the Olympics, it's always really special."
The Lithgow native is ready for his first crowd-filled games after his debut in Tokyo 2020 (postponed to 2021) was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's going to be going to be a different Olympics this time with crowds being able to go," Sharp said.
"In comparison to Tokyo when no one was really there."
Sharp said he feels confident in the team's ability to win a gold medal due to the high level of experience of each player.
"We've got a really good group, so I think it's really our time," Sharp said.
"Most of group has been to Tokyo so we've got that olympic experience down and big games as well."
"What I'm most looking forward to is being able to play with that group and go all the way."
According to Sharp, the stakes are high for the Kookaburras who are focused on getting another gold medal under their belt.
"Any Olympics, it's always nice to see yourself named on the team, but I think that's only half your job done," he said.
"But at the end of the day, we all want to win the gold medal and it's been pretty elusive for the Kookaburras.
"We've only ever won once, so it's definitely the biggest goal."
Sharp said the team are undergoing a vigorous training regime to prepare for Paris.
"Right now, we're training pretty intensely," he said.
"We train Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays. We also have gym a couple of times a week as well.
"Once it gets a bit closer in the next few weeks and an Australian A side."
The Kookaburras will also have international practice matches in the lead-up to the games.
Sharp and his Kookaburra teammates will depart for Paris on July 17.
"We land a week before the first game. So there will be a time to adjust to the time zone, prepare for the matches and training," Sharp said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.