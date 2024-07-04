The Saint: Concerns are blowing in the wind

SURELY on the grounds of detriment to the neighbours if nothing else, council has power to order owners of vacant commercial premises to keep the frontages clean and presentable. Most of them just look grubby with dirt, posters, cobwebs and some things we don't even want to guess at. Not just the vacant ones either. The former Commonwealth Bank occupied by NSW Community Services has an ongoing problem with filthy steps where there are daily gatherings with food and drink spillages. Then there the front vestibule of the former Tatts Hotel, clearly a favourite spot for pigeons to do what pigeons do best after eating everything in sight. These problems have lasted way too long.