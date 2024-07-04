The Saint: Concerns are blowing in the wind

ON the zero emission front, the nuclear issue has faded from the headlines for the moment but not going away are the simmering concerns about the proliferation of wind farms
In simple terms, at what point does too much of a good thing become too much?
The most ardent enviro nut would reluctantly agree there's nothing remotely attractive about wind farms. In fact it's generally accepted, at least in the column's experience, a countryside saturated with these towers is a sad sign of the zero emission times.
In our region the harvesters of the wind are gathering and not everyone is happy. In fact around Oberon they're downright hostile at the State Forests body and others who can see a dollar or two to be made.
But the Oberon experience is a gentle breeze compared with what's being planned for the Sunny Corner State Forest. Out there the plan is for the state's biggest wind farm and you can be sure the towers won't be hidden by the pines.
As with everywhere else the proponents paint a rosy picture of how good this will be for the surrounding community. But that only lasts until the construction team leaves. As a northern NSW mayor famously lamented '..we were promised a jobs boost but all we got was someone to mow the grass under the towers'.
There must be a compromise somewhere but we're not sure what it is.
Hopefully the Lidsdale State Forest is not on the hit list.
MEANTIME an ominous sign on Dutton's nuclear energy plan with giant Japanese corporations indicating a willingness to develop the reactors if they get the long term rights to run the show. That would be the end of the promised cheaper energy, just as full privatisation of the coal fired generators brought grief to family budgets.
OK, so there's a neat new fence around the playground end of Queen Elizabeth Park, replacing an ugly old water pipe and mesh installation that had not aged well. But, and it's a big 'but', why on earth did they leave that ugly old concrete edifice at the entrance. It may well have been an attractive feature 100 years ago but the 'lid', for want of a better word, disappeared long ago. Now it just looks rather strange with four 'fingers' pointing skywards. Spoils an otherwise nice job by Council. Shouldn't have been too hard to organise a nice sandstone entrance so we live in hope that maybe there's a stage two coming.
SURELY on the grounds of detriment to the neighbours if nothing else, council has power to order owners of vacant commercial premises to keep the frontages clean and presentable. Most of them just look grubby with dirt, posters, cobwebs and some things we don't even want to guess at. Not just the vacant ones either. The former Commonwealth Bank occupied by NSW Community Services has an ongoing problem with filthy steps where there are daily gatherings with food and drink spillages. Then there the front vestibule of the former Tatts Hotel, clearly a favourite spot for pigeons to do what pigeons do best after eating everything in sight. These problems have lasted way too long.
CAN anyone recall a more severe start to Winter? It's been a shocker in much of the State but in our area it's just plain bitter. Bring on an early Spring. Please.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.