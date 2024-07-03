The latest in Lithgow Golf: Everything's coming up Cameron

It was a smiling Trevor Cameron who arrived at the Lithgow Golf Club after his beloved NRL Bulldogs won a golden point game against the Sharks the night before.
Cameron's smile became even bigger after he returned the best nett score of the day in the June Monthly Medals.
The event was again sponsored by Henry's Plant and Equipment Hire and a field of over 70 teed off in frosty but sunny conditions.
Cameron (17) took out B grade and medal with a score of 70 nett with some consistent golf with nines of 44 and 43.
He edged out John Bird (10) who is on a roll having also won last week's event and again played well to birdie three of the last five holes to finish with a 71 nett.
Bird and Cameron were the only two golfers to break their handicaps showing just how difficult the heavy course continues to play.
Best B grade scratch score went to Brian Bourke with 83.
A grade was a tight affair with four golfers tieing on 73 nett with Troy Luka (4), Travis Cameron (9), Blake Goldspink (5) and Brian Judge (2) to play off next month for the medal.
After a four way countback it was Luka that took out the winning voucher storming home to shoot two under over the final six holes.
He finished ahead of runner up Cameron making it a good day for Travis and his father Trevor.
Best scratch score went to Steve Hall (scratch) with a 75.
C grade was dominated by the women golfers with the winner being Carol Burton (35) who returned a very good 72 nett from Christine Peachman (33)
on 73 nett which was excellent scoring by the girls with the course playing very long due to the slick greens and heavy fairways.
Unfortunately the monthly medals are only open to the male members and it went to Leo Murnane (20) with a 79 nett which was also good enough to give him the best scratch score with a 99.
Vouchers went down to 75 nett ocb and they were Dave Warren, Blake Goldspink, Brian Judge, Jarrod Pattison, Rob Peachman, Paul Stewart, Craig McManus, Andrew Burton and Gary Wallace.
Nearest to the pins were Rob Hawes, Gary Wallace, Justin Nelson, Travis Cameron and Steve Mays.
