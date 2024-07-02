Latest Bathurst Bullet stop gets a budget mention, but timeline remains unclear

PREPARATION work is continuing for the next new stop on the Bathurst Bullet, but there is still so timeline for when it will begin.
The latest NSW Budget contained $3.4 million "to progress Wallerawang train station reopening plans", which comes about 20 months after it was announced that the village would become the Bullet's latest addition.
At that October 2022 announcement, the then-NSW Government anticipated that the station would reopen within a year, but Transport for NSW has since said that the 12-month timeline was ambitious.
The Western Advocate contacted Transport for NSW about the $3.4m budget allocation and a spokesperson said the money is an allocation as part of the $7 million announced in late 2022.
"Transport is currently assessing the scope and costs associated with upgrades to meet operational standards and maintain ongoing day-to-day operation," the spokesperson said.
"This work includes progressing site investigations and design development.
"The state heritage-listed railway precinct at Wallerawang has been non-operational since 1989."
The original Bathurst Bullet rolled out of the Keppel Street station for the first time in October 2012, after years of local lobbying, and the second Bullet started running in 2019.
Tarana and Rydal were added as stops in the same year.
THE latest NSW Budget also included $30 million to start repairs and restoration of Jenolan Caves Road at Two Mile.
"The Two Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road was substantially damaged during the 2021 and 2022 rain events which caused extensive damage across regional NSW," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said about the plans for the $30m.
"There are currently nine sites across a 500-metre section of Two Mile which require remediation, as well as some drains which will need to be replaced to better handle surface run-off during rainfall.
"Extensive investigations have been conducted by Transport for NSW on how to best remediate the slope failures, and this will be communicated as the project progresses."
Jenolan Caves remains closed due to the more than 230 millimetres of rain that fell overnight from Friday, April 5, 2024.
It was the latest in a series of disastrous events for the popular tourist attraction and its access roads, including a bushfire getting close enough to destroy buildings in January 2020, flooding only a month later, the COVID pandemic, landslides in March 2021, problems with rain again in mid-2022 and further problems with rain in October 2022.
The Two Mile section of Jenolan Caves Road is also closed to the public.
