Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Latest Bathurst Bullet stop gets a budget mention, but timeline remains unclear

MW
By Matt Watson
July 2 2024 - 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PREPARATION work is continuing for the next new stop on the Bathurst Bullet, but there is still so timeline for when it will begin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.