Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

One dead after ute rolls near major intersection on Great Western Highway

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
July 2 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has died at the scene of a crash on the Great Western Highway in the Central West on Monday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.