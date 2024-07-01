Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Safety of nuclear a major concern for Portland residents, Says Gee

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 1 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Gee shared his findings from the consultation in a video posted on his Facebook account. Picture a screenshot from the video on Mr Gee's account.
Mr Gee shared his findings from the consultation in a video posted on his Facebook account. Picture a screenshot from the video on Mr Gee's account.

Portland residents have expressed their concerns over the safety of a proposed Nuclear reactor at nearby Mount Piper during an informal consultation held by Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.