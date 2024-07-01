Wolgan residents in for 'long haul' as Lithgow council applies for road funding

Permanent access to the Wolgan Valley is one step closer after Lithgow City Council submitted a new road funding application to the NSW Government.
The authorisation to submit the application to the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements was voted unanimously by present councillors at the June ordinary meeting.
Councillors acknowledged the significant amount of time the project would take to complete and the impact on residents during the debate.
"Even if we get the money for the guys down in Wolgan, it's going to be a really long haul," Cr Almudena Bryce said.
"The 10 year period is going to be a very emotionally taxing episode in their [residents of Wolgan] lives," Cr Eric Mahony said.
Lithgow Council determined four options for the new road based on factors including transport outcomes, risk, environmental and cultural heritage and affordability.
According to the agenda for the June 2024 ordinary meeting, the submission will be based on the preferred option.
The council's preferred option is to follow the ridges and gullies from the head of the valley.
The report states this option would cut batter above the road and require a section of the near vertical rock bluffs above the road (up to 65 metres in height) to be cut back to create a bench to support the road.
According to Director Infrastructure Services, Jonathan Edgecombe, construction of a new road would not be able to commence as soon as funding is approved.
"Even if we do receive the funding, it is not an approval to proceed," Mr Edgecombe said.
"We would still need to undertake rigorous environmental and cultural assessments and obtain those relevant approvals."
Councillor Col O'Connor said the application is positive for Emirates, who committed to reopen its one and only resort in the Wolgan Valley in the future.
"Doing all the road works, and doing everything. That's going to open in the next three or four or five years," Cr O'Connor said.
"So that's very positive for tourism and for the area."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.