'We're excited': Lithgow PCYC to receive brand new gymnastic equipment

Members of the Lithgow PCYC will be doing cartwheels of excitement after receiving funding for much-needed new gymnastic equipment.
The organisation will receive $5973 in funding from the NSW Government Community Building Partnership (CBP) grant, which was announced by Member for Bathurst Paul Toole on Wednesday, June 26.
Club Manager Christopher Wade said the funding will assist the organisation to continue running its programs safely.
"We're really excited by being awarded the grant," Mr Wade said.
"It's going to go a long way in trying to improve the gymnastics space for all of our members."
Mr Toole said the PCYC plays an important role it plays in the community and fresh equipment will benefit Lithgow's young people.
"The funding means the PCYC can now afford to replace its old and damaged gymnastic equipment," Mr Toole said.
"The PCYC is a charity empowering young people to survive, and thrive, in partnership with the Police and the community.
"Its Lithgow headquarters in Hoskins Street is at the heart of the community and located right near the train station, offering a range of activities suited to young people."
