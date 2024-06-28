Mary Poppins flies into town for 'enchanting' musical at Lithgow High school

The community is buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated production of Mary Poppins Jr. takes to the stage at Lithgow High School.
This enchanting musical is now playing at the high school auditorium with sessions on June 28th and 29th at 7:00 PM, with a special matinee on June 30th at 2:00 PM.
The show promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent, creativity, and hard work.
One of the most remarkable aspects of this year's production is the incredible level of student involvement.
More than 60 students are participating, whether performing onstage or working diligently behind the scenes.
This production truly embodies the spirit of collaboration and teamwork, with students taking on significant roles in every aspect of the show.
The set designs, crafted entirely by the students, transport the audience to the magical world of Mary Poppins.
From the rooftops of London to the whimsical interior of the Banks household, the attention to detail is extraordinary.
A special mention goes to June Mitchell of Year 10, whose innovative lighting design will add an extra layer of enchantment to each performance.
The creative team has expanded this year, bringing new dimensions to the production.
Ms. Golding's artistic talents are evident in the breathtaking backdrop she has painted, capturing the essence of Edwardian London.
The choreography, a delightful blend of precision and playfulness, is the result of a collaborative effort between Ms. Pirie and Ms. Farebrother.
Their combined expertise has resulted in dance numbers that are sure to captivate the audience.
"This has been a remarkable journey for our students," muscial director Mr Jeffers said.
"Their passion and commitment are evident in every rehearsal, and we are excited to share their hard work with the community.
"Mary Poppins Jr. is a story about the importance of family and imagination, themes that resonate with everyone."
The magic of Mary Poppins Jr. lies not only in its timeless story and memorable music but also in the dedication and creativity of the Lithgow High School community.
This production is more than just a school play; it is a testament to the power of teamwork, the joy of artistic expression, and the importance of nurturing young talent.
Tickets for Mary Poppins Jr. are available now and can be purchased through TryBooking.
This is an event not to be missed-a chance to be swept away by the magic of Mary Poppins and to witness the extraordinary talents of our students.
In a world where we often find ourselves caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Mary Poppins Jr. reminds us of the simple joys of imagination and the enduring bonds of family.
Lithgow High school invites everyone to join us for this magical journey and to celebrate the hard work and creativity of our students.
