Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Arts

Mary Poppins flies into town for 'enchanting' musical at Lithgow High school

June 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast of Mary Poppins Jr. Picture supplied.
The cast of Mary Poppins Jr. Picture supplied.

The community is buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated production of Mary Poppins Jr. takes to the stage at Lithgow High School.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.