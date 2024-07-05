The 90th Catholic Ball: A look back at Lithgow's past debutantes Part II

The day of the 90th Catholic ball has arrived, and the Lithgow Mercury continues to remember Lithgow's lovely debutantes of yesteryear.
The night begins at 7 pm at the Civic Ballroom and no doubt there will be plenty of nerves and excitement for the 2024 cohort.
Relive memories of the Catholic Ball of bygone eras that still seem like yesterday to attendees in part two of our throwback gallery.
Are you or a family member in this gallery? If you recognise anybody in photos where names are absent- contact us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.