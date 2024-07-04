90 years of the Catholic Ball: A look back at Lithgow's past debutantes

As the Catholic Ball enters its 90th year, The Lithgow Mercury is revisiting memories of debutantes past.
The debutantes of 2024 will officially enter society at the Civic Ballroom on Friday, July 5- following those before them in an almost century-old tradition.
Since 1934, Lithgow's youth have been selecting their dresses and partners, taking dance lessons and getting their hair and makeup done.
In this two-part series, we look back at one of the biggest rites of passage for locals.
Are you or a family member in this gallery? If you recognise anybody in photos where names are absent- contact us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.