Plant location deserves the dignity of a visit

This week the talk was all about energy, particularly with the announcement that one of the Opposition's seven proposed nuclear power plants would be located at Lithgow. Here's what Western Advocate's Deputy Editor Matthew Watson had to say about it.
IF the federal Opposition's aim, in announcing a number of potential nuclear power station sites, including Lithgow, was to change the debate about energy in this country, it has succeeded.
If Opposition leader Peter Dutton's aim was to shake up the coming federal election, well, he's succeeded on that score as well.
If his aim was to goad his political opponents into over-reaching in their criticism of nuclear (see images of three-eyed fish and NSW Labor's dubbing of Bathurst's Sam Farraway as "Chernobyl Sam"), he's probably managed to do that as well.
But if the federal Opposition was hoping that a traditional coal-mining district such as the eastern end of our Calare electorate would welcome the nuclear proposal with open arms given the talk of new investment and replacement jobs?
Well, it hasn't really played out like that - so far, at least.
A press release from Lithgow City Council on June 14 - before the nuclear announcement, but when the drums were beating that something was coming - is instructive.
"More than four decades ago, this Council declared the city to be a nuclear free zone. This policy position remains in place," mayor Maree Statham said.
"It is my intention to invite Peter Dutton to visit Lithgow and explain to this community why they should welcome a nuclear power plant in their backyard when no other community across Australia would do this."
Lithgow City Council has since softened that initial stance (a press release on June 19, post-announcement, said the council "will be seeking detail from the Opposition about their jobs plan, their workforce transitioning plan, their commitment for more substantial investment in Lithgow and, of course, their environmental policy"), but there's yet to be a ringing endorsement.
In fact, the nuclear plant announcement has made strange bedfellows of a number of political players. The Nationals' state MP Paul Toole, the former National and now independent federal MP Andrew Gee and Lithgow Council have all asked for the same thing: more details and a visit from Mr Dutton or the Nationals' David Littleproud.
And that doesn't seem too much to ask.
If the Lithgow district is deemed important enough to be the site of a nuclear power station, then it's important enough to be visited by the man with the plan.
The view from a press conference lectern is one thing. But nothing beats the view from the ground.
Mudgee Guardian Editor, Ben Palmer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.