'It's vibrant': Locals celebrate Lithgow Library's latest look

If you've been to the Lithgow Library lately you will notice it has undergone many changes due to a major refurbishment.
Members of the community, Representatives of Lithgow Council, Mayor Maree Statham and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole gathered on Wednesday, June 26 to celebrate the official completion of the $510,389 refurbishment.
Changes to the building include new shelving, more open space, modern decor, a large screen and new study areas.
Library Manager Sharon Lewis said the staff have worked incredibly hard in playing their part in the refurbishment.
"Just before Christmas break, staff moved an incredible amount of books, shelving and furnishings to make the walls accessible for the painter," Ms Lewis said.
"I need to pay credit to the library team because we worked our butts off in the week that [new shelving] came in. We moved every single book, most of them twice."
Mayor Statham said it was a great day for Lithgow to celebrate the library and what it offers the community.
"This is one of the most incredible libraries you will ever go to," Cr Statham said.
"I think it looks great. We need people to support the facilities we have in our area."
According to Mr Toole, the refurbishment provides the Lithgow Library with the necessary equipment to play its role in the community as a meeting space.
"Libraries have transformed over the years. They are a place where people can come together and they can meet," Mr Toole said.
"Whenever you've come to Lithgow library in the past, there is always something taking place. The refurbishment has ensured that it's still got a life of its own.
"It's vibrant, it's colour. It's also quite welcoming and warm to anyone in the community that wishes to come."
The library moved from the Charles H Hoskins Institute building (now the Transformation Hub) on the corner of Mort and Bridge Streets to its current site on Main Street in 2004.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.