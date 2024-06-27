Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

'It's vibrant': Locals celebrate Lithgow Library's latest look

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
June 27 2024 - 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham and Lithgow council and library staff prepare to cut the ribbon to mark the occasion. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham and Lithgow council and library staff prepare to cut the ribbon to mark the occasion. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

If you've been to the Lithgow Library lately you will notice it has undergone many changes due to a major refurbishment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.