Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

The Saint: It's our era of nukes and EVs

By The Saint
June 28 2024 - 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POWER to the people, or at least those saving the plant one electric vehicle at a time. Lithgow Council is attracting attention with its first EV charger installation in the car park adjacent to the Eskbank Street taxi rank.
POWER to the people, or at least those saving the plant one electric vehicle at a time. Lithgow Council is attracting attention with its first EV charger installation in the car park adjacent to the Eskbank Street taxi rank.

THE urge to save the planet one electric vehicle at a time has a significant downside; the distance you can reliably get out of a full charge. Battery powered jalopies have been around almost since the dawn of the automobile in one form or another but that distance bogie has always been the stumbling block.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.