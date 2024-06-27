The Saint: It's our era of nukes and EVs

THE urge to save the planet one electric vehicle at a time has a significant downside; the distance you can reliably get out of a full charge. Battery powered jalopies have been around almost since the dawn of the automobile in one form or another but that distance bogie has always been the stumbling block.
They're not the sort of vehicle you'd want for cruising the Nullabor, at least not yet. The column was in discussion at a function at Orange recently when another attendee said he had spent a couple of hours checking out Lithgow's Main Street while his EV re-charged on the stations at the Workmen's Club.
Seems he wasn't confident of getting from North Sydney much past Bathurst on a full charge.
Anyway, to each his own when it comes to displaying green credentials on the road and more help is on the way.
Point of this blurb is that Lithgow Council is well advanced on installing charging stations in the car park adjacent to the Eskbank Street taxi rank. And it seems more are planned for our Visitors Centre.
Point A to B will get more reliable one day. Meantime spend a couple of hours enjoying our CBD.
SOME interesting action on the local commercial real estate scene coming our way next month when L J Hooker offers for auction one of our finest heritage buildings, the former NAB Bank premises, vacant since the corporation deserted us back in April. On the same day on the opposite side of Main Street, L J Hooker will auction the Cordato Orthodontics premises after Dr Cordato succumbed to the lure of retirement. July 30 is the auction date.
WHEN we hit the headlines courtesy of Dutton's nuclear plans the Sydney media appeared only interested in the number of empty shops in our Main Street. The Herald set the negative tone in its opening paragraph with '..Main Street Lithgow is a waning shrine to its former self'. A city journo looking for a catchy turn of phrase. Mayor Maree was on ABC talk back radio next day and was doing a good job talking us up until a caller mentioned her past controversial support for a Sydney garbage incinerator at Wang. With more than a hint of passion she declared '...That was a great missed opportunity. People believed there would be garbage scattered along the highway'. Anyway the nuclear thing will bubble along causing ructions until the election when the Coalition might finally come clean on the fine points of the grand plan.
SEEMS Portland's being ignored in all this nuclear reporting. Portland's the centre of population closest to the site at Mt Piper and will be the town most impacted. Not that far as the crow flies from Bathurst too.
ONE for your diary. Escape the Winter chill on Sunday for the warmth of the lecture theatre at Notre Dame campus at Bowenfels for a Winter concert by the Lithgow Community Orchestra. Starts at two olock and it's all free including light refreshments.
Notre Dame is in the grounds of Lithgow Hospital.
