The Saint: It's our era of nukes and EVs

WHEN we hit the headlines courtesy of Dutton's nuclear plans the Sydney media appeared only interested in the number of empty shops in our Main Street. The Herald set the negative tone in its opening paragraph with '..Main Street Lithgow is a waning shrine to its former self'. A city journo looking for a catchy turn of phrase. Mayor Maree was on ABC talk back radio next day and was doing a good job talking us up until a caller mentioned her past controversial support for a Sydney garbage incinerator at Wang. With more than a hint of passion she declared '...That was a great missed opportunity. People believed there would be garbage scattered along the highway'. Anyway the nuclear thing will bubble along causing ructions until the election when the Coalition might finally come clean on the fine points of the grand plan.

