'Pleasing performances': Wolves aim for semi-finals as mid-season arrives

Time flies when you love football- and with the middle of the season already here The Workies Wolves are feeling optimistic about qualifying for the semi-finals this year.
Club President Eric Mahony said he can see a scenario where all four teams will take part in the journey to season endgames.
"Our goal for the end of the year is to see all four grades in the semis and then it becomes an end competition from there," Mahony said.
"Anything can happen once you find yourself in that spot."
The under-18's have delivered mixed results for the first half of the season with five wins and three losses- but are moving up the ladder, according to Mahony.
"They are travelling well. Their coach Kip Miranda and the coaching team are really working hard with the young players," Mahony said.
"They're moving up towards the top four. We're very pleased with that development. We're very proud of how the young players are performing."
The women's league tag has reached mid-season with an even four wins and losses, but that hasn't deterred the team from aiming for the semi-finals.
"They are in the bottom of the eight, but they are determined to be part of the semi-finals this year," Mahony said.
"We've got an extremely talented squad. They'll be looking to finish the season strongly and continue pushing up into the eight."
It has been a challenging season from the beginning for the Reserve grade, with a struggle to get the numbers to fill a team contributing to their three win and 5 loss result for the first half.
Mahony said despite the challenges he is proud of the team pushing themselves up the ladder.
"They're actually surprising a lot of people and they've become quite a strong squad as the year has gone on."
"They're in the top eight as well, so there's some good results there."
Mahony said the first-grade side is performing strongly in games despite sitting at two wins and seven losses at the end of the first half of the season.
"A lot of the games we are just really falling short of a win, but we're still seeing really good performances from the teams," Mahony said
"It's been particularly pleasing seeing some 18's merge into the first-grade squad relatively seamlessly."
The Wolves will be facing the Dubbo Cyms on home turf for the next game on Sunday, July 3 at Tony Luchetti Sportsground.
