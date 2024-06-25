Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Falsehoods and fakery': Calare MP says Nats are wrong over his position on Lithgow nuclear

June 25 2024 - 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S federal MP has hit back at what he says are "falsehoods and fakery" about him from the Nationals as the fallout from the Lithgow nuclear announcement continues.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.