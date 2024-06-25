Lithgow Council approve workers village for Lake Lyell pumped hydro

Hundreds of employees will have a home during construction of the Lake Lyell pumped hydro facility if the proposed project goes ahead.
During the ordinary meeting on Monday, June 24, Lithgow City Council voted to excise part of land leased on Lot two at Lake Lyell to Energy Australia for the purpose of a workforce village.
According to Lithgow Council General Manager Craig Butler, part of the agreement includes negotiation of a monetary contribution to offset to the public as it will be unable to access that part of the land for many years.
"There should be discussion with Energy Australia about how the public is reasonably offset or compensated for not being able to advance the value proposed on that site," Mr Craig Butler said.
Councillor Stuart McGhie said the approval of the motion would allow Energy Australia to continue their feasibility investigation without any changes if the project doesn't go ahead.
"There is still no guarantee this will go ahead. So by granting this, this allows the proposal to be fully researched," Cr McGhie said.
"If it is approved and funded, then this easement will go ahead. This will not go ahead unless the pumped hydro goes ahead."
According to Project Director - Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro, Mike De Vink, who spoke during public forum, the village is designed to house 500 workers for the duration of construction of the pumped hydro facility if goes ahead.
Mr De Vink said hundreds of jobs will be created for the construction of the proposed facility and workers village.
"Energy Australia will be prioritising the hiring of local people and local contractors for the big build and related services needed for the project and for the accomodation village," He said.
"The village will only use a portion of lot two, which allows the opportunity for the public to continue using the existing camping and fishing spots in that area."
Mr De Vink said Energy Australia's decision to request excise for part of lot two were for timing and practicality reasons.
"The worker accomodation must be included in the upcoming EIS [Environmental Impact Statement]. Raising this now allows proper planning and broader consultation to occur," Mr De Vink said.
"The reasons the Lake Lyell site is preferred are, proximity to the main project site, avoids additional traffic to the Great Western Highway and Lithgow LGA, minimises total numbers of affected new neighbours, provides attractive worker amenity."
According to Mr De Vink, Energy Australia's plans to return the land to the Council under a registered lease with elements of the village used to benefit the community.
"Once construction is completed the workforce village will be decommisioned, but Energy Australia will work with Council to retain any elements that will be benefical, such as drainage, roads, power, water and wastewater utilities and buildings," Mr De Vink said.
Members of the community raised their concerns to the Council during public forum.
Resident Rob White, who spoke on behalf of the Concerned Local Community group said he believes the construction of the workers camp would have a negative impact on tourism at the Lake.
Mr White showed visual imagery of the proposed site in comparision to the artist's impression.
"This is where most people take images from. It's sunsets, it's sunrises, it's misty days and generally it's the view on what is on offer," Mr White said.
"I can assure you, tourists will not come and marvel at this workers camp.
"To me, it's baffling why we would allow a workers camp to go on a premium tourist area of Lithgow."
Councillors Goodwin, O'Connor, McGhie, Ring and Statham voted in favour of the motion.
Councillors Coleman, Mahony, Lesslie and Bryce voted against the motion.
