Early-morning earthquake recorded at the foot of the Blue Mountains

AN earthquake has been recorded at the foot of the Blue Mountains.
Geoscience Australia reported the 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Penrith on Monday morning, saying the seismic event occurred at 12.38am on Sunday, June 23.
It was one of two earthquakes to occur in eastern NSW on Sunday, with another reported at Picton at 10.33am.
The second quake was bigger, registering as a magnitude 2.2.
Geoscience Australia encourages people to report if they feel any earthquakes, with senior seismologist Jonathan Griffin previously telling the Western Advocate that this information helps to build a better picture.
"We really appreciate it if people lodge their felt reports," he said.
"We maintain a national network of seismometers; we've got about 100 across the continent.
"They do things at a national scale, but having people at that local scale tell us exactly what they felt and where they were; that's really helpful for us to building up a better picture of what's happened, particularly for the smaller events."
The reporting tool is on the agency's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.