A colder start to winter has Lithgow residents reaching for coffee cups

Tuesday, June 25- A low of minus one and a high of 12 degrees. There will be a morning frost, but otherwise sunny. There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Wednesday, June 26- A low of three degrees and a high of 13 degrees. Cloud will be clearing. There is a 20 per cent chance of rain.

Thursday, June 27- A low of minus one and a high of 12 degrees. A mostly sunny day is forecast.

Friday, June 28- A low of minus one and a high of 13 degrees. There will be a morning frost, but otherwise sunny. There is a 10 per cent chance of rain.

Saturday, June 29- A low of zero and a high of 14 degrees. There will be a morning frost and a shower or two up to three millimetres. There is a 60 per cent chance of rain.