A colder start to winter has Lithgow residents reaching for coffee cups

You aren't imagining it, this Winter has been colder for the Lithgow region than last year, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Residents have likely found themselves needing extra blankets, more cups of hot drinks and layers as June 2024's high recorded five degrees colder than the same time in 2023.
In the first 24 days of June the warmest was the 11th, which reached a top of 13 degrees.
In 2023, the warmest day was June 3, which brought a somewhat comfortable 18 degree day for locals.
Despite the drop in highs, the coldest temperature for June 2024 has risen to minus 3.9 degrees, compared to minus 7.2 last year.
According to long-time resident Maureen, Lithgow has endured colder winters in years gone by.
"It's cold, but it's been a lot colder," Maureen said.
"They seem a bit milder than they were a few years back."
There has also been more rainfall this year, with the region receiving its highest amount of 18.8 millimetres on June 7.
In June 2023, the largest amount of rainfall was 14.8 millimetres on the 23rd.
As the first month of Winter draws to a close, the region is set to experience a mixture of rainy and cold days, with the highest temperature forecasted at 13 degrees.
