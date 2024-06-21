Feeling a little bit blergh... you are not alone

Ironically as I battle a week-long flu, I leave you with some interesting words from Central Western Daily deputy editor Grace Ryan.
Have a great weekend,
Ben Palmer
It's cold, the days are shorter, the global news cycle is depressing and this year is whizzing by faster than kids on the Cha Cha at the show.
I would understand if you're feeling a bit blergh. In fact, I feel the same way.
I think everyone had high hopes for 2024. After a seemingly rough 2023, 2024 was going to be a good year.
Instead it seems so much is happening.
There's the never ending war in the Gaza and all the terrible stories coming out of there. Women are watching their children suffer every day. It feels like there's nothing we can do about it. (This is not the case, friend of the newsletter and CheekMedia CEO Hannah Ferguson has a lot to say on this.)
Money is a huge issue. Inflation is affecting everyone (even the boomers). Mortgages are either unattainable or borderline unserviceable.
The checkout at the supermarket is anxiety inducing. We're being asked to have more kids, but how does anyone afford that anymore?
Then there is the blanket of climate change that seems to hang over us at all times.
Even after identifying all that, there's just something else that feels really, I don't know, blah.
Anyway, I'm no expert, in anything really. So I leaned on The Catch-Up's expert and CEO of Macquarie Health Collective, psychologist Tanya Forster for some much smarter thoughts.
"I certainly do not think you are alone in that sentiment," she told when I asked her about this blergh feeling.
"Day after day I repeatedly hear people voicing that they feel exactly the same. It really does seem widespread, but that definitely doesn't seem like a good thing."
Tanya acknowledged the weather as a factor, but said the news cycle and more would also have contributed to the feeling.
"More than likely, there are lots of things contributing to this. Yes, as the weather starts to cool and the days get shorter, people's moods can be impacted. But we also have to remember there is a lot going on in the world right now," she said.
"We have come out the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are attempting to return to our 'business as usual', but I suspect we feel a little different now, and maybe attempting to be just as we were before just doesn't quite feel the same."
"We have a cost of living crisis that is placing significant financial pressure on just about everyone. We are struggling to keep up with the cost of groceries and the mounting bills at home. Those in small business are struggling, and sadly some are having to close," she said.
"Around the world there are multiple horrific wars raging. The previous sense of safety I think many people felt here in Australia, suddenly seems to have shifted.
"With all of that in mind, it is no wonder things are feeling a little heavy."
Tanya does have some handy ways to mitigate the feeling and spin some positivity into your day.
"So then, what can we do about that? There are many different ways to think about this, but I have listed a few ideas below...."
1. Practice gratitude. With so much negativity in the world, sometimes our brains can get a little bogged down in focusing only on the negative. Try to turn that around a little each day by considering 3 things you are grateful for. It shifts our brain's focus, and allows it to start to notice some of the nice things again, even if they might be small.
2. Mindfulness. Practicing mindfulness allows us to focus on the here and now, in this very moment. We use our senses to notice what is happening around us - what we hear, see, smell, etc. Instead of thinking about the worries on our mind, we instead take the time to enjoy the coffee we are drinking, or the walk in the sunshine we are taking. Mindfulness is tricky, but it is all about practice.
3. Focus on what you can control. There are big things going on in the world, but spending all night worrying about them probably isn't helping you much. If we can instead focus on the areas of our life that we do have control over, it can help us to feel less powerless. This doesn't mean we stop caring. We can have meaningful conversations, we could volunteer, and we can be advocates for change, but we don't have to try and solve all the problems of the world at 3am.
4. Limit news consumption. If you need to, put boundaries around your news consumption to limit the amount of exposure you have to some of the content that might be distressing you.
5. Remember the positive. We see so much negative content splashed across the news headlines, but there are actually so many positive things happening in the world and in our community every day. Seek out the stories of hope and resilience. Trust me, they are there.
6. Connect. Sometimes just talking it through with a friend can help to reduce some of the isolation. Connecting with someone else can help the load to feel shared, rather than solely on your shoulders. We are all in this together.
