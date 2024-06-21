'Huge job': 'Tank' Jones was there when Mount Piper station came to life

STEVE "Tank" Jones was there for the beginning of the Mount Piper coal-fired power station near Lithgow.
As the federal Opposition talks about turning it into a nuclear power station, Mr Jones has looked back on what he says was a "huge job" in the 1980s, but a good job.
"I'm a concreter and I've worked in the construction industry," he said.
"And when they first started knocking all the place down to build the power station [at Mount Piper], I got on with Leighton Contractors."
The first part of the project, north-west of Wallerawang, was "22 months of earthworks", he said.
"There must have been $300 million in today's language of just equipment sitting there.
"And basically that first period was setting it all up to build everything.
"And then I ended up back there with Leightons and we did the work on the electrical services building. That was where all the turbines were run.
"And they were also building the cooling towers at that time."
He was on the site for about four years in the early 1980s, he said, and his memory is that there was a lengthy period between the construction work being finished and the power station actually getting up and running.
"It was sitting there for a long time," he said.
Energy Australia's Mount Piper website backs up Mr Jones' recollections, saying the power station was built in the 1980s and "then stored in near fully assembled state, before being commissioned in 1992 and 1993".
And Mr Jones' views on the potential switch to nuclear?
"I don't think I'm that keen. I don't think nuclear power is the answer," he said.
"Renewables are coming so thick and fast."
Coal doesn't do it for him, he said, "especially when they were going to dig up Bylong", and he wonders whether a future nuclear power station would end up being privatised.
A thermal coal mine has previously been proposed for the Bylong Valley, north-east of Mudgee.
Mr Jones said the Mount Piper project was a "huge job", but "the pay was incredible".
His father had worked for decades at the Western Advocate as a linotypist, Mr Jones said, and the money he was earning paled in comparison to the money at the Mount Piper construction site.
"I remember showing the old man and I said, have a look at this for a pay, cause I cracked $600 for the week.
"Dad worked down there [at the newspaper] for 50 years and he's getting $350.
"The money was great and the people I met were good and it was a good place. Very interesting."
Mr Jones went from the Mount Piper building site to New Parliament House in Canberra, where he was involved in the construction of the tunnel in front of the building.
Over his career, he's also been involved in the Clem7 tunnel under the Brisbane River, Brisbane's Airport Link tunnel and the new bridge over the Hawkesbury River at Windsor on Sydney's north-western outskirts, among other projects.
