Lithgow divided on nuclear as poll results show majority against Dutton proposal

A poll of more than 300 Lithgow Mercury readers has revealed that there is less support for a nuclear reactor in the town than has been mooted by its proponents, the federal coalition.
On June 25, 317 residents had voted in the poll which was shared on the Lithgow Mercury website and on social media with 54.1 per cent of voters voting against the opposition-led proposal to build a nuclear reactor at the Mt Piper Site while 43.3 per cent voted in favour and 2.6 per cent said they were undecided.
However, the federal Nationals own separate polling showed "a clear majority of voters" in this area are supportive of a nuclear power plant at Mount Piper, near Lithgow.
The Nationals said Freshwater Strategy polling showed 63 per cent of voters in the Central West were backing the idea to generate electricity using nuclear power.
Residents of Lithgow are fed up with our area being the dumping ground for project that would not get up anywhere else.- Karen Brown
The Western Advocate sought more information about the polling and was told by federal Nationals leader David Littleproud's office that the polling involved around 1,270 people being asked their views via a phone interview that lasted for about seven minutes.
Karen Brown who voted in the poll and left an optional comment said there are still too many unknowns.
"Residents of Lithgow are fed up with our area being the dumping ground for project that would not get up anywhere else," Ms Brown said.
"I note with interest that Mr Dutton has not suggested that a nuclear reactor be built in his own electorate. The efficacy of this project has not been established and the issue of dangerous nuclear waste has not been mentioned, much less addressed."
The Nationals' state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has previously told the Western Advocate that the federal Opposition's proposal "lacks detail and has raised more questions than answers".
"I'll be writing to Peter Dutton and inviting him to Lithgow to speak to the community directly, as they will be most affected by this proposed plan," Mr Toole said in the aftermath of the federal Opposition's announcement of seven sites for planned nuclear power stations in Australia.
"I am asking Mr Dutton to provide further details rather than leave the residents of Lithgow in the dark."
Ian Rufus from Lithgow Living History is against the idea of a nuclear power plant nearby at Mount Piper and told the Lithgow Mercury that a nuclear reactor would post dire safety risks.
He said a nuclear station would increase the region's risk as a international military target. He also fears the station could pose a threat to community safety - citing the Chernobyl disaster as an example. Disposal of nuclear waste would also be an issue, Mr Rufus said, while also pointing to the economic benefits of renewables.
"It seems that the electricity [from renewables] that's coming out is apparently of a much more reasonable price than what you would find if we had nuclear power plants," he said.
"So for me it's environmental, economic and NIMBY."
Lithgow businessman Rich Evans said it would be a shame for Lithgow to miss out. For the benefit of the region, Mr Evans said further discussion is needed before a decision can be made about the benefits or drawbacks of a nuclear plant.
He said if Australia is to move down the path of nuclear energy it would be disappointing for Lithgow to be excluded from the conversation.
"I think the benefits could potentially outweigh the costs if the science makes it safe and it is done in an environmentally responsible way," he said.
"With Lithgow we can't keep saying no to opportunities presented otherwise we're just not going to be become part of the conversation at some point."
While not against a nuclear power plant, Wiradjuri artist Rick Slaven raised concerns over uranium mining in the region and the lack of consultation with First Nations groups.
Mr Slaven, who said he knew about the nuclear proposal a month ago, wanted more information about who would own the power plants. He used the case of Mount Piper, which is owned by China Light and Power through their company EnergyAustralia.
"That's just my opinion, they're going to want a uranium mine [nearby] but no one has disclosed where that's coming from," he said.
