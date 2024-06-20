The Saint: Voters now have a nuclear option

WHILE the nuke wish list has been simmering away there's been another climate war gathering pace with people asking when are too many wind farms really too many. All over the state and beyond there's growing resentment at the trade off between the environment and renewables. In our part of the world it's a battle royale around Oberon over wind farm plans and well publicised allegations of dirty doings. Then there's more of the same around Yetholme, Sunny Corner and Sofala. In the Illawarra they've declared war over last week's approval for wind turbines off the coast. Solar farms plastering the country are also generating whispers of discontent. It's difficult to see any common ground in all this.