The Saint: Voters now have a nuclear option

SO now we know what has been whispered, and even feared, for months. We are on Peter Dutton's hit list for a taste of the nuclear experience.
He who would be Prime Minister finally came clean this week on the coalition's vision for a bright new age of nuclear generation in Australia. And who'd have guessed? Mt Piper is right there in the mix, together with the Liddell power station near Muswellbrook and five other sites around the land of oz.
It's the answer to all our energy woes, we're told. And as politicians have nuclear wisdom in their credentials they obviously know what they're spruiking about. Until they don't.
Don't rush out to insulate the home with lead just yet. These good old boys have to get elected first but expect the hard sell for your hearts and minds over the next few months.
Will the nuke gamble be Dutton's winning hand? Or his downfall - gone in a dusting of nuclear fallout?
There are a couple of issues here that intrigue the column - and that's apart from the fact that Greater Lithgow is a declared nuclear free zone. Nuclear plants need lots and lots of water and you won't get that from Coxs River or the three dams it feeds. Then there's the little (world wide) issue of radioactive waste disposal. Old coal mines, did I hear Dutton and Co say?
Finally, what will a nuclear plant in the neighborhood do for property prices, likely impacting as far away as Bathurst and beyond?
Treechange and seachange are in demand. But a nuke change..?
Let the nuclear battles begin.
WHILE the nuke wish list has been simmering away there's been another climate war gathering pace with people asking when are too many wind farms really too many. All over the state and beyond there's growing resentment at the trade off between the environment and renewables. In our part of the world it's a battle royale around Oberon over wind farm plans and well publicised allegations of dirty doings. Then there's more of the same around Yetholme, Sunny Corner and Sofala. In the Illawarra they've declared war over last week's approval for wind turbines off the coast. Solar farms plastering the country are also generating whispers of discontent. It's difficult to see any common ground in all this.
HERE'S a milestone for you. Monday is the winter solstice in our hemisphere - the shortest day and longest night of the year. The return of the sun down our way can't come soon enough after a particularly nasty start to Winter '24. There were even vague forecasts of snow coming our way on Friday, June 21.
MOST of the western world is aghast at the horrors being inflicted on the people of Gaza. But here in Australia, far from the conflict, activists are at risk of losing sympathy for their Palestinian cause with increasing anti-social performances by some of their supporters. Just what these dopes expect to gain from vandalism on politician's property defies any intelligent logic. And for many previous sympathisers the, apparently, lone wolf desecration of the Australian War Memorial was the last straw. Australian tolerance has its limits.
DECADES overdue work is under way with the construction of a new fence around the southern end of Queen Elizabeth Park and, apparently, the work includes a new toilet block to serve the playground and picnic area. The only facility at present is a long walk to the Main Street frontage, at times a challenging proposition when nature calls. Hopefully something will also be done with the old concrete entrance pylons with their four finger salute to the sky and the truly disgraceful situation of no working water taps at that end of the park.
COOERWULL Road is hands down the worst section of pavement in Lithgow but it has a challenger for the title. Gray Street in the CBD has been a mess for months, even admittedly just a small section passing the Commercial Hotel car park.
