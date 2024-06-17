Lithgow City Council appoints new GM from within its ranks

Lithgow Council has a new General Manager following the announcement that Ross Gurney will take the reigns at the beginning of July.
Mr Gurney is currently the Council's Director for Finance and Governance. Prior to this he was employed in the finance portfolio of the Blue Mountains Council which included a period as acting Chief Financial Officer of that council. Mr Gurney accepted an offer of the position at an extraordinary meeting held on June 13.
Previously, an extraordinary Council meeting in February determined that Gurney, the then Director of Finance and Governance, would be appointed the interim GM if the position isn't filled by July 1.
"This was a competitive recruitment process," Lithgow Council Mayor, Maree Statham, said in a press release on Monday.
"Mr Gurney's appointment will result in a smooth continuation of the many key, strategic actions that this council has initiated to ensure a high performing Council and a resilient city.
"I look forward to continuing this work, and pursuing other important agendas, with Mr Gurney."
Gurney's appointment comes after council GM Craig Butler announced in February that he would be retiring from a 40-year-long career in local government.
"This has not been an easy decision. I have been fortunate to have had a life of public service and I have enjoyed every moment of that," Mr Butler said in the statement at the time.
