Health innovator Westfund takes top honours at Business NSW awards

A not-for-profit health fund from Lithgow has been crowned the best business in Western NSW for its commitment to improving the health of its members.
Westfund Health Insurance won both the Business of the Year award and the Excellence in Large Business category at the Western NSW Business Awards at a gala event held in Bathurst on Friday, May 31.
Westfund CEO Mark Genovese said receiving the award was an honour.
"It's a testament to our team's tireless efforts and commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of regional Australians," he said.
"This award is not only a recognition of our past achievements but also an encouragement for us to continue our efforts to bridging healthcare access gaps."
Mr Genovese said the fund's creation of a regional health gap report was central to their work. The report examines health risk distribution, access to care and treatment costs in eight regional locations.
According to Westfund, the report provides evidence of the need for a fundamental shift to proactive, preventative health care and new forms of care delivery in regional Australia.
"The findings have guided us in testing initiatives to improve healthcare accessibility and outcomes in regional Australia," Mr Genovese said.
Westfund is member owned, serving the Lithgow community for more than 140 years.
Business NSW western regional director Vicki Seccombe said the win showcases the incredible strength, longevity and innovation alive in western NSW.
"Our regional economy thrives because of businesses like Westfund, who are focussed on sustainable growth and a commitment to maintaining a physical presence across the regions" she said.
"The Western NSW Business Awards are all about celebrating and showcasing the diverse array of talent in Western NSW's business community and this year's winners should feel incredibly proud to be named as the region's leading businesses and leaders for 2024."
Winners of the Western NSW Business Awards will represent the region at the State Business Awards in October.
"Last year, two western NSW businesses were successful at the State Business Awards, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and Black Gold Motel from Wallerawang," Ms Seccombe said.
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards."
Lithgow's Tablelands Sports & Spinal Physiotherapy were also winners on the night, taking out the Excellence in Small Business category.
