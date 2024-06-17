Key road repairs to be delivered as Lithgow council welcomes disaster recovery cash

Lithgow Council will begin work on more than 20 disaster affected roads including at Wolgan Gap, Browns Gap and Megalong Valley.
A $33 million payment from the NSW government has been injected into the council's accounts after a series of successful funding applications were made to repair 26 damaged roads.
The up-front payment will help the work move forward after a spokesperson for the council said the organisation had been hamstrung by limited available funds.
The council has long been petitioning for an improved funding application system, including mayor Maree Statham's meeting with NSW Minister for Regional Roads Jenny Aitchison last month.
Cr Statham welcomed the funding but criticised the approval process.
"The individual claims for each road must still, later, be processed and approved by the NSW Government before works can commence," she said.
"Lithgow is also competing with thirty other local government areas to have claims approved so the works can commence."
Last year, the mayor and general manager raised the issue of the council recouping money spent on disaster recovery works and how this placed financial pressure on the organisation.
The council had spent more than $13 million up until September, 2023, but then needed to complete a lengthy reimbursement process.
Another bugbear is the time taken to submit the funding applications.
Each defect found, whether that be a pothole or major landslip, must be individually identified leading to associated reasons why it happened, how it will be fixed and a justification of the cost.
"It is tremendously frustrating that the approvals process for the funding of these works is so complex and lengthy," Cr Statham said.
"We have good staff and local contractors. We just need the funding faster.
"I will continue to lobby on behalf of this city for a better solution because the delays can lead to more damage and, potentially, unsafe road conditions."
