Lithgow resident recipient of Audika's 'Give Back Initiative'

Local mother of two, Christina Diprose is the most recent recipient of Audika's Give Back Initiative, dedicated to helping people hear better.
Ms Diprose has congenital hearing loss and requires management support but is not eligible for the Australian Government 'Hearing Services Program' subsidy.
She struggled to communicate effectively at home, which is having a detrimental effect on her mental health.
"I miss a lot of conversation and must try and piece together what people are saying, especially in noisy environments or when a person is softly spoken," she said.
"It becomes frustrating and exhausting trying to keep up with conversations and constantly asking people to repeat themselves, particularly at work."
Since June, 2024 Ms Diprose has received significant support at the Audika Hearing Clinic Lithgow through the Give Back Initiative.
"My main goal is to be able to participate more in professional and social situations, and not have to rely on friends or family to inform me when I haven't heard something or someone," Ms Diprose said.
Local Audika Clinician Khalil Gareebo said the lack of appropriate time and health services for people living in rural and regional areas is a major concern.
"This means that a lot of people living regionally need to commute to the major regional centres or cities for access to health services," he said.
"[The Give Back Program] is a social responsibility which aims to provide people with hearing loss that have no alternative means of affording or obtaining hearing devices, with the latest, top-of-the-range hearing aid technology, as well as ongoing care and support for the client."
Ms Diprose said she has already noticed a remarkable difference in what she can now understand when she is travelling and can't wait for future trips.
