Column

The Saint: Quiz candidates on CBD plan

By The Saint
Updated June 14 2024 - 10:27am, first published 8:30am
The entrance to the rail interchange where the first sight to greet Lithgow visitors is a row of ominous brown bollards where once there were garden
A much better example of beautification.
A much better example of beautification.

CAN'T help thinking what it would do for our CBD if we had more of THIS and less of THAT.

