The Saint: Quiz candidates on CBD plan

CAN'T help thinking what it would do for our CBD if we had more of THIS and less of THAT.
Time for the hard questions is near,
Council elections are rapidly approaching - 'thank the Lord' did I hear someone say? - and we're sure to have a mixed gaggle of hopefuls campaigning for our hearts and minds (and our votes).
So here we have a once in four year opportunity to ask the campaigners for their views on things that affect our lives and livelihoods and what they'll do if elected.
Our Council by and large does a good job on civic amenities but there's always room for improvement.
There's plenty of issues to choose from in terms of candidates' priorities, everything from potholes to the Lake Lyell pumped hydro controversy and beyond.
And there's basics. Ask the candidates to come up with ideas for the CBD; heaven knows some of the past projects have been lacking in imagination.
Case in point the vicinity of the entrance to the rail interchange where the first sight to greet visitors is a row of ominous brown bollards where once there were garden beds and shrubbery. Someone thought the bollards were a good idea during a, ahem, upgrade program.
Perhaps the new team could draw on the rare examples of real beautification for inspiration.
HOW good to see Terry Fitzpatrick and the late Paul Carter being awarded gongs (the OAM no less) in the Kings Birthday Honours list.
In the column's view there is no one in our LGA more deserving.
Terry has dedicated his life to charity work through St Vincent De Paul while Paul was something of a local legend among first responders as captain of the Lithgow West Fire and Rescue.
Paul was one of the longest serving firies in NSW and would probably be still leading his crew until embarking on a battle with cancer. Great to see them recognised.
SCAMMERS keep changing tack in their efforts to separate you from your hard earned and all too often it's very convincing.
Currently doing the rounds are repeated text messages that your toll road account is overdue, even if you've never been on the road, and warnings that you'll lose your supermarket or Telstra reward points if you don't act soon.
Even trying the folksy approach with 'howdy' and 'mate' thrown into the mix.
Then there was another go at offering anyone over a certain age a free laptop from old stock at Harvey Norman.
Anything looking too good to be true usually is. A lot of people are losing money to these grubs so if tempted seek a second opinion.
