Reginald 'Terry' Fitzpatrick is humbled by OAM for service to the community

Mr Reginald 'Terry' Fitzpatrick was made an officer of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his selfless service to the Lithgow community.
The prestigious award comes after decades of volunteer work and fundraising in the community.
"I am still in shock," Mr Fitzpatrick said when asked about the award.
Spending most of his life in Lithgow, Mr Fitzpatrick worked as a train driver and donated his free time to the community and surrounding areas.
He was often found playing records in nursing homes, working on the chocolate wheel at fetes and raising money for the parish and nursing homes.
Mr Fitzpatrick has been a serving member of the St. Vincent de Paul society for 56 years, also receiving the accolade of Life Member in 2015.
When he first started working with charities Mr Fitzpatrick said he loved to see the joy on peoples faces.
He also recalled going out to homes to check in on people, and raise money.
"We used to go to the houses and see all the retired mine and railway workers every week," he said.
"It gave us an idea of what people needed, the circumstances of the homes, the help they wanted and what help we could give them."
In 2010, Mr Fitzpatrick established a coin club to raise money to help smaller charities where he could.
"I was a bit worried about the charities starting up that didn't have enough backing and support," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
With the help of the parish, Mr Fitzpatrick organised buckets and collections in the area for small amounts of money.
Mr Fitzpatrick said the idea was inspired by a conversation he had years before with a friend who was struggling.
He was asked to lend his friend four pence, instead Mr Fitzpatrick gave him two shillings and asked why he asked for so little.
"[My friend] said if you ask for too much you will probably get nothing, but if you ask for little they will probably give you a little bit extra," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
Mr Fitzpatrick and his friends have continued to make a difference by asking for small donations.
Since its inception, the Coin Club has raised up to $80,000 to support different local groups and help them continue doing good.
Mr Fitzpatrick was honoured by the award and believes there are many deserving people in the community doing great work.
His wife wife Beverley Fitzpatrick said he was over-the-moon when found out he made the King's Birthday 2024 Honours List.
"He was very humbled," Mrs Fitzpatrick said.
Mr Fitzpatrick said he could not have done the work he has without the help of others and support from family.
"It has just been a joy and my family has been a great support to me over the years," he said.
"I don't know why they haven't got a few accolades themselves as they have all been behind me and helped me in any way they could."
