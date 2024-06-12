Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

PFAS concerns: 'My kids drink water out of the tap in Illawarra,' minister says

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
June 12 2024 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lithgow and Bathurst have been identified among towns where potential cancer causing chemicals have be found in drinking water.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.