Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A tangible link to our past': Steep passes added to NSW heritage register

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 11 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Historic roads that opened up the Blue Mountains nearly two centuries ago are being celebrated with the addition of Victoria Pass and Berghofers Pass to the NSW State Heritage Register.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.