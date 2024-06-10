Reginald Fitzpatrick OAM is over-the-moon

Mr Reginald Fitzpatrick was made an officer of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his selfless service to the community of Lithgow.
Beverley Fitzpatrick said her husband, Mr Reginald Fitzpatrick was over-the-moon when he found out he was awarded the prestigious honour.
"He was very humbled," Mrs Fitzpatrick said.
"Reginald thought there were more deserving people who also are out there doing wonderful work."
The prestigious award comes after decades of volunteer work and fundraising in the community.
Mr Fitzpatrick was a serving member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society for 56 years, and often was found playing records in nursing homes, working on the chocolate wheel at fates and raising money for the parishes.
Mr Fitzpatrick enjoyed working in the community and did it for the love of it and not the recognition Mrs Fitzpatrick said.
"He is very grateful and cannot describe how he feels," she said.
"Reginald thanks everyone and those who work tirelessly for their community."
